Former WWE Star Welcomes Child Into The World (Photo)

Days after the Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) left WWE and became free agents, Gibson had some exciting news to share with fans.

Their five-year run with WWE came to an end last Saturday when their contracts expired, and they began appearing for DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling, where they earned a shot at the Tag Team Titles.

The former WWE tag team will be back in action next week at OTT Wrestling in Ireland for two shows on October 27 and October 28.

Gibson took to Twitter to announce the birth of his daughter, Robyn, in the previous few days. He posted a photo of himself holding his child, as seen below.

Congratulations to the couple on their new family member.