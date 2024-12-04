Former WWE Stars Express Interest In Returning For Reunion

At a time when WWE’s business is booming, two former stars hope to make at least one more appearance in the company together.

Layla mentioned on the No Name Wrestling podcast that she would love to return to WWE for a LayCool reunion with Michelle McCool.

Layla initially appeared on WWE’s Diva Search in 2006, before signing with the business. Layla and McCool met through LayCool. In May 2010, she won the Women’s Championship. Two years later, she won the Divas Title and retired in 2015.

McCool, a former Divas Champion, retired from wrestling in 2011. However, she has made a few appearances for the company. McCool used social media to respond to Layla’s comments.

She stated, “REAL TALK – I need to get on here more, especially if it means seeing stuff like this🙌🏽💙💪🏽 . . #beenwaitingpatiently #flawless #LayCool . . @mslayel @WWE @WWEUniverse,” and “Music to my ears🙌🏽💙🙌🏽”