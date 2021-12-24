Former WWE Stars Possibly Returning To Impact Wrestling In 2022

It appears that former WWE star Mike Bennett and his wife Maria Kanellis could be returning to Impact Wrestling in early 2022. After being released from WWE in April of 2020, Bennett and Kanellis returned to Ring of Honor but can now work for other promotions due to ROH being on hiatus.

In a sign that Bennett is returning to Impact, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that he “pulled out of a January indie show and the promotion said it was due to a schedule conflict with Impact tapings.” The belief is that if Bennett goes back to Impact, Kanellis will be there with him.

Bennett and Kanellis worked for Impact in 2016-2017.