Former WWE Stars Set To Appear On This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

According to PWInsider.com, former WWE star Maximum Male Models (Mansoor and Mace) are set to appear on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

There is no word yet on who they will face, but updates will be provided on the show, which is set to take place in Youngstown, Ohio.

Maximum Male Models have reportedly been in talks with TNA Wrestling in recent months, in addition to making an appearance at the SGW promotion in Uganda. Mansoor was also backstage at the recent episode of Dynamite in Los Angeles, California.