Former WWE Stars Set To Team Up For The First Time

Later this summer, a first-ever tag team made up of two former WWE stars will compete in Japan.

KAIRI (formerly Kairi Sane) joined WWE in 2017 and began her career in NXT, where she won the NXT Women’s Title in 2019 before being promoted to the main roster. She was paired with Asuka to form the Kabuki Warriors, a tag team. They once held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. KAIRI returned to Japan in July 2020 to work as an ambassador for WWE. Her contract expired in February 2022, and she joined STARDOM, where she later became NJPW’s first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion.

After achieving success in Japan, Sareee (Sarray) joined WWE in February 2020. She left WWE in March after not appearing on NXT television for several months.

The two former WWE stars will appear together on August 4 at Shinjuku FACE in Tokyo for Sareee’s self-titled wrestling show, Sareee-ISM Chapter II.

In the main event, they will face SEAdLINNNG’s Arisa Nakajima and Marvelous’ Takumi Iroha.