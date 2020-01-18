Former WWE Superstar Returns As An Agent, Mike Kanellis Update

– In an interview with TVASports.ca, former La Résistance member Sylvain Grenier revealed that he is back with WWE in a new role as a agent. Grenier noted the following:

“For the moment, I’m in training. But eventually, I will be assigned to the red team or the blue team, Raw or SmackDown. I’m going to do a TV show a week, every PPV and once a month, I’m going to tour house shows.”

– For the first time since asking for his release, Mike Kanellis was in action at Friday night’s NXT live event in Melbourne, FL. According to PWInsider.com, WWE is going to be trying out the tag team of Kanellis and Tony Nese for the NXT brand.