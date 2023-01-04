Former WWE Superstar Talks About His Dad Making Fun Of Him For Not Wrestling In AEW

Could Fred Rosser end up “#AllElite?”

The former WWE Superstar once known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count at NBC Sports Boston for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of turning up in AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On potentially wrestling for AEW: “Just because moves aren’t being announced doesn’t mean moves aren’t being made. I’m trying to really shut up my biggest hater, which is my dad, who actually got me into wrestling.”

On how his dad busts his chops for not wrestling with AEW: “He would say, ‘Why ain’t you doing anything with AEW? All of your New Japan friends are getting signed. How come you’re not getting signed?’ I said, ‘Dad, I’m very happy with New Japan.’ WWE is great, AEW is great, NWA is great, Impact is great, but I’m very happy here. So, I just wanna focus on this, but he’s always pushing me in a good way.”

Check out the complete Fred Rosser interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.