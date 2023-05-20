Former WWE Wrestlers Set For Their AEW Dynamite Debut Next Week

AEW has announced several matches and segments for Dynamite next week, including the AEW Dynamite debuts of two former WWE wrestlers.

AR Fox, Metalik, and Blake Christian have been working together in ROH and AEW in recent months, most recently at ROH Supercard of Honor, where they lost to The Embassy with the World Trios Championship on the line.

Christian briefly worked for WWE NXT under the Trey Baxter alias before being released in 2021. In addition to AEW/ROH, he has worked for Impact Wrestling, GCW, NJPW, and various indie promotions.

Metalik, who worked for WWE from 2016 to 2021, was primarily used in the Cruiserweight division and appeared on RAW and SmackDown as part of the Lucha House Party with Lince Dorado and Kalisto. He worked for NJPW, GCW, and Impact after requesting his release. In September, he joined AEW/ROH.

In recent weeks, House of Black has held open challenges for the AEW Trios Titles. The group’s titles will be defended against Fox, Metalik, and Christian.

Despite having worked on Dark and Dark Elevation, Metalik and Christian have never competed on Dynamite.

The show’s updated schedule is as follows:

* Adam Cole and Chris Jericho Double or Nothing contract signing

* Tony Khan will announce the first location of AEW Collision

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher

* AEW Trios Champions House of Black vs. Blake Christian, AR Fox & Metalik

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Lady Frost

* ROH Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

* FTR promo

* Ricky Starks promo

* Four Pillars promos