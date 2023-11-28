Former WWE Writer Believes There Was A Missed Opportunity With CM Punk’s RAW Return

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed CM Punk’s return to RAW this week, on Sportskeeda.com’s Legion of RAW podcast.

“What I would have done, you’ve got a guy coming back to WWE after a 10-year hiatus. You gotta go to everybody in the back and let them shoot with how they really feel. That’s what you gotta do throughout the entire show, not a stupid graphic. Literally, if I’m writing or producing the show, we’re gonna come around and ask you what you think about CM Punk being here, and you are 100% gonna shoot about it. That’s what I’m doing. I would have done that throughout the entire show. I really felt that was a missed opportunity.”

“Think about Randy Orton, bro. As a shoot, a year and a half , Randy Orton returns, gets the big win at the Survivor Series, but then he’s upstaged. CM Punk comes out after that big win. Bro, that’s got to be part of the story. Somebody’s gotta say, ‘Bro, nothing’s changed about you man. You picked your spot.’ I thought Orton should’ve said it. She [Rhea] said it, but Orton was the one that should’ve said it, but that’s what I mean, bro, they miss such important elements that can really, really, really go somewhere.”

You can check out the full podcast below: