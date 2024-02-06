Former WWE Writer Predicts The McMahon Regime Including Triple H Will Be “Wiped” From TKO

The Wall Street Journal reported in late January 2024 that Janel Grant, a former WWE employee, had filed a lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis in a Connecticut federal court. McMahon was accused of sex trafficking in the complaint.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo made a prediction on Twitter/X about how WWE’s parent company TKO will handle the situation.

“In 2024, the ENTIRE McMahon Regime—and everybody connected with it—will be completely WIPED from ‘TKO’. Everyone—including Triple H. This time next year we will be looking at a completely different company. Document this post.”

Russo also posted the following:

“If you listen to the Dirt sheets you are going to miss this ENTIRE STORY. None of them want to LOSE their WWE WrestleMania Credentials. FACT. There are three levels to this story:

1. Vince/Janel Grant

2. TKO’s ‘possible’ PLOT to oust Vince McMahon

3. Ari Emanuel/Rock’s ‘possible’ plan to push Triple H aside and replace Cody with Rock at WM—and—the REAL REASON WHY!!!

I promise you will get NONE OF THIS from the Dirt Sheet Marks.

If you’ve never been a Patreon subscriber—grab your FREE WEEK right now at http://Patreon.com/RussoTWC”

In 2024, the ENTIRE McMahon Regime—and everybody connected with it—will be completely WIPED from "TKO". Everyone—including @TripleH. This time next year we will be looking at a completely different company. Document this post. pic.twitter.com/UHNv5DxGX3 — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) February 5, 2024