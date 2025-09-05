Frankie Kazarian On NXT Appearance, Calls TNA-WWE Partnership “Uncharted Waters”

TNA Wrestling star Frankie Kazarian spoke with Fightful about various topics, including his appearance on NXT last year.

Kazarian said, “This time at NXT when I went back there last year, really cool man ‘cause I have not really been in a WWE environment since 2005. I have so many friends there, especially at NXT when we talk about the coaches and the talent there. They really, really rolled out the red carpet for me and for Joe. That was the first time male TNA talent had been on their program. Jordynne had, of course, done stuff, but they treated us great, had great conversations with Shawn Michaels and with Matt Bloom, who was an old Kowalski guy who I’ve known forever.”

On the TNA-WWE partnership:

“It was really cool. Really cool to just see how that side of the world operates and they were nothing but professional. I think both companies dipping their toes in the water to see what this partnership could be and to see what it is now is really, really cool. Cause we’re in unprecedented times. Cause you being a long time fan and journalists and all the fans and all your listeners know that five, 10 years ago, every company was very good closed off. We’re living in a time where we got DC and Marvel together and it’s really cool. I hope pro wrestling fans don’t take that for granted because certainly we’re in uncharted waters and it’s awesome.”

You can check out Kazarian’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)