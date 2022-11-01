FTR’s Opponents for NJPW Battle Autumn Tour Closer Revealed, Final Card for Saturday

AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR will defend their IWGP World Tag Team Titles at Saturday’s NJPW Battle Autumn tour-closing event in Osaka, Japan.

FTR will defend their titles against Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb of the United Empire.

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and KENTA will also face Tama Tonga and Kazuchika Okada at Battle Autumn.

This NJPW Battle Autumn tour-closing event will take place from the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan on Saturday, November 5. The updated announced card is as follows:

IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match

Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay (c)

IWGP World Tag Team Titles Match

United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb) vs. FTR (c)

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Match

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Titan, BUSHI) vs. United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira) (c)

Semifinals of the IWGP World Television Title Tournament

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVIL

Semifinals of the IWGP World Television Title Tournament

SANADA vs. Ren Narita

Parejas Increibles

Master Wato and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado and Hiromu Takahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and KENTA vs. Kazuchika Okada and Tama Tonga

Hikuleo vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, David Finlay and Alex Zayne vs. United Empire (Aaron Henare, Gideon Gray, Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher)