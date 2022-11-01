FTR’s Opponents for NJPW Battle Autumn Tour Closer Revealed, Final Card for Saturday

AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR will defend their IWGP World Tag Team Titles at Saturday’s NJPW Battle Autumn tour-closing event in Osaka, Japan.
FTR will defend their titles against Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb of the United Empire.
IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and KENTA will also face Tama Tonga and Kazuchika Okada at Battle Autumn.
This NJPW Battle Autumn tour-closing event will take place from the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan on Saturday, November 5. The updated announced card is as follows:
IWGP United States Heavyweight Title Match
Tetsuya Naito vs. Will Ospreay (c)
IWGP World Tag Team Titles Match
United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb) vs. FTR (c)
IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles Match
Los Ingobernables de Japon (Titan, BUSHI) vs. United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira) (c)
Semifinals of the IWGP World Television Title Tournament
Zack Sabre Jr. vs. EVIL
Semifinals of the IWGP World Television Title Tournament
SANADA vs. Ren Narita
Parejas Increibles
Master Wato and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado and Hiromu Takahashi
IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and KENTA vs. Kazuchika Okada and Tama Tonga
Hikuleo vs. Yujiro Takahashi
Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, David Finlay and Alex Zayne vs. United Empire (Aaron Henare, Gideon Gray, Mark Davis, Kyle Fletcher)