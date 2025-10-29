Full Details Revealed For WWE 2K25 Patch 1.27 Updates

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella raised concerns about her character model in the WWE 2K25 video game, which was included in a DLC pack. Both Nikki and Brie Bella expressed their opinion that the model looked “ugly.”

In response to this feedback, the latest patch for WWE 2K25, version 1.27, was released, which included an updated character model for Nikki Bella. This update comes after her addition to The Island mode in the Attitude Era Superstars Pack, released in September.

Recently, full details regarding the upgrades in patch version 1.27 were revealed. According to the announcement, this patch includes updated character models for Brock Lesnar and John Cena. It also features Nikki’s complete entrance animation, a new 2010 persona for Drew McIntyre, a Teddy Long rivalry for storylines, and various bug fixes.

Additionally, WWE 2K25 will have one final DLC pack, titled the Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack, set to release on November 12th. This pack will include Jesse Ventura, Paul Orndorff, Tito Santana, Junkyard Dog, and Sid Justice.

WWE 2K25 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch 2.

You can check out the full details below:

WWE 2K25 Patch 1.27 Notes

Updated Nikki Bella

* Added an updated Nikki Bella model.

* Introduced her full entrance animation.

New Drew McIntyre ’10 Persona

* Added Drew McIntyre (2010) as a new playable persona.

* Added a rivalry with Teddy Long for classic storylines.

Superstar Additions

* Added John Cena (WM41) and Brock Lesnar character updates

* Implemented stability fixes across multiple game modes.

* Resolved several crashing issues.

* Enhanced overall gameplay performance for smoother experience.