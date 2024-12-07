Full Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline

The 2024 WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will air tonight from The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tonight’s main bouts are the Men’s and Women’s Iron Survivor Challenges. There are five bouts on the card.

The one-hour Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed live and for free on all WWE social platforms and Peacock. As a reminder, the main concert will start at 6 p.m. Here’s the current card for tonight’s show.

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge (winner becomes the #1 contender for the NXT Championship):

Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (winner becomes the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship):

Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Giulia vs. Wren Sinclair

WWE NXT Championship Match:

Trick Williams (champion) vs. Ridge Holland

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match:

Axiom and Nathan Frazer (champions) vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights of No Quarter Catch Crew

NXT Underground Match:

Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker