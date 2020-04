The future of NXT UK in the WWE is currently said to be uncertain, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was also noted that nobody knows the ‘status’ of the brand.

What is known is that WWE is currently downsizing. There are said to be questions about the brand as it’s losing money.

For those who may have forgotten, NXT UK was originally created to battle the ITV World of Sports promotion, which has been canceled for some time. Time will tell what happens to the brand.