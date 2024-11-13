Gable Steveson Set To Return To The University Of Minnesota Wrestling Team

Minnesota wrestling coach Brandon Eggum took to his Instagram and announced that former WWE star and Olympic Gold medalist Gable Steveson is set to return to collegiate wrestling with the University of Minnesota to compete in their program for one last season.

Steveson, who signed a WWE NIL deal in 2021 but was released in May 2024 after only one televised match in NXT, has a year of eligibility left after retiring in 2022. Steveson will make his debut on November 24th.

