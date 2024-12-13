Gage Goldberg Expresses Interest In WWE And Holds Talks With Triple H

Gage Goldberg, son of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, recently spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, sharing his thoughts on a potential dream match between his father and current Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Confident in his father’s abilities, Gage expressed unwavering belief in Goldberg’s readiness for a potential showdown:

“I know he’s still got it. He’s got a little while to prepare… I already know that he’s gonna be ready for that fight 100%. I don’t really know if age can be a factor with my dad, because he’s just got it. It’s a switch in his head that when it’s flipped, it’s just game over.”

Gage also took a moment to praise WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H for his relationship with the Goldberg family:

“I honestly love Triple H. He’s super nice to my dad, great person, very nice to my mom. I like him. Honestly, he’s awesome.”

When asked about following in his father’s footsteps with a wrestling career, Gage showed enthusiasm, saying, “Oh yeah.”

Gage first appeared on WWE television at just 10 years old, alongside his father during a memorable Monday Night Raw segment in 2016. Now a freshman linebacker for the Colorado Buffaloes, Gage is balancing his athletic pursuits with a budding interest in the wrestling world, leaving fans to wonder if he’ll one day step into the squared circle himself.



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)