GCW: Thank Me Later Results – June 17, 2023

The latest Game Changer Wrestling special event is in the books.
On Saturday night, the GCW: Thank Me Later 2023 show took place at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California.
Featured below, courtesy of CageMatch.net, are complete quick-match results of the show.
GCW: THANK ME LATER RESULTS (6/17/2023)* Starboy Charlie defeats Cole Radrick
* Kevin Knight defeats Alec Price
* Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck defeat Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo)
* Santana Jackson defeats Jimmy Lloyd
* Jack Cartwheel defeats Kevin Blackwood and Titus Alexander
* Rina Yamashita defeats Maki Itoh
* Effy defeats Kenny King
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeats Nick Gage