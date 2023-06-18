GCW: Thank Me Later Results – June 17, 2023

The latest Game Changer Wrestling special event is in the books.

On Saturday night, the GCW: Thank Me Later 2023 show took place at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles, California.

Featured below, courtesy of CageMatch.net, are complete quick-match results of the show.

GCW: THANK ME LATER RESULTS (6/17/2023)

* Starboy Charlie defeats Cole Radrick* Kevin Knight defeats Alec Price* Joey Janela & Sawyer Wreck defeat Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo)* Santana Jackson defeats Jimmy Lloyd* Jack Cartwheel defeats Kevin Blackwood and Titus Alexander* Rina Yamashita defeats Maki Itoh* Effy defeats Kenny King* Zack Sabre Jr. defeats Nick Gage