Gia Miller Discusses The WWE NXT – TNA Partnership

TNA Wrestling personality Gia Miller discussed various topics with WhatCulture Wrestling, including the relationship between NXT and TNA.

Miller said, “It’s gone really well. I think that the partnership between NXT and TNA has been very beneficial for everybody involved. And especially within the Knockouts division and their women’s division. I mean, two of the best women’s divisions in all of wrestling. So, you can only imagine all of the great matches that we’ve seen so far and that we can look forward to in the future. So I really can’t wait to see what all happens coming up. But so far, it’s been really great. Everybody’s been getting along really well. I think everybody meshes together really well. Even though we have a little bit of territorialness about us, that’s natural. But it’s a healthy, competitive spirit. And so, I really like that.”

On TNA benefiting financially from the relationship:

“Oh, absolutely. There are — I said it maybe a year ago now that these partnerships and these crossovers, they don’t happen unless both parties can benefit. Otherwise, there wouldn’t be an agreeance. If it was just like, ‘Oh yeah, we’re just going to come and prop you guys up, and just make you guys look good. And we’ll just take the short end of the stick. Yeah, that’s fine.’ Then what’s the point. And it was never that, and it certainly isn’t that. I’ve never perceived it as that. I think it has it has truly been a partnership that both parties have been able to see a lot of improvement and benefits on both sides. And I think we’re just starting to see that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

