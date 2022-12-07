Gillberg Says Bill Goldberg is Afraid to Wrestle Him

Duane “Gillberg” Gill says WWE Hall of Famer Bill Golberg must be afraid of him.

Gillberg began parodying Goldberg in November 1998, when Goldberg was a top WCW star. Goldberg initially despised the Gillberg gimmick, but his feelings have shifted over time, and the former World Heavyweight Champion has stated that he’s just glad Gillberg was able to get work with it.

Gillberg has previously expressed interest in competing against Goldberg, but the two have never worked together. Gillberg recently appeared on Renee Dupree’s podcast “Cafe de Rene” and discussed how Goldberg must fear him.

“I tell you one thing: Goldberg fears Gillberg,” Gill said. “I’ve asked him many times to his face, ‘Let’s have this match?’ and he won’t do it. It’s the only thing I can figure, he’s scared of me. He knows I’ll bust him up, man. Look out!”

Gillberg’s most recent WWE TV appearances were in 2017 and 2021. Goldberg last competed in February at WWE Elimination Chamber, where Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated him.

The following is the complete interview with Gillberg: