Giulia Has Special Idea In Mind For WWE SummerSlam 2025

Giulia has some ideas for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

During an interview this week with ABEMA, the WWE Women’s United States Champion touched on this topic with her thoughts.

The following are some of the highlights:

On WWE SummerSlam being two nights: “So far it’s only been one day, right? It shows that WWE is getting bigger and bigger. I feel most deeply that I am in a truly amazing place. I also really want to be in those super big matches. If I don’t do anything for two days, I don’t think I can forgive myself. So I definitely have to get in there. I want to have a title match.”

On what she would like to do at WWE SummerSlam: “Even now, the most important thing to me is being myself. I want to show a special costume or look. Since I came to America, I have many Giulia special moves that I haven’t shown in matches yet. I wish I could show that.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to NeitroV for translating the above quotes.