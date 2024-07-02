Giulia Provides An Update On Her Wrist Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, international pro wrestling star Giulia suffered a significant injury to her right wrist at Marigold’s debut event, one that has kept her out of action ever since. The severity of Giulia’s injury has been confirmed by her doctors, who have diagnosed a fracture.

Giulia, who is confirmed to be competing against Sareee at Marigold’s Summer Destiny event later this year, took to her official Twitter (X) account to provide an update on her injury.

Giulia wrote, “The final test results for his wrist injury will be available early next week. Today at the press conference, I wanted to proudly say, ‘I’m making a comeback!’ Sorry, we’re doing everything humanity can do… please wait a little longer. Everyone, pray! Sareee, you should pray too!”

The international wrestling star is set to made her debut in NXT at some point in the near future.

You can check out Giulia’s post below.