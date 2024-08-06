Giulia Turned Down Offers From Companies Outside Japan In The Past

International pro wrestling star Giulia recently spoke with Shueisha on a number of topics, including how she is looking forward to competing outside of Japan and facing new opponents.

Giulia said, “I’m looking forward to facing new opponents and surpassing them, but I also want to make the world a better place when I come back!. So I definitely have to get results or I won’t be able to go back. Actually, I had been approached several years ago, but I kept turning them down. My thinking changed during that time, and I thought now was the best time to do it. It is my last adventure.”

On wanting to address some issues before moving out of Japan:

“Japanese women’s pro wrestling has issues, but I can’t go without addressing them! If the reality is that women who have a dream and want to do pro wrestling can’t continue because they say, ‘I don’t want to do this,’ women’s pro wrestling will decline. I felt such a sense of crisis that I had to do something about it.”