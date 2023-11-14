Glenn Jacobs (Kane) On CM Punk Possibly Returning To WWE

WWE legend and Mayor of Knox County Tennessee Glenn Jacobs (Kane) recently spoke with Sportskeeda on a number of topics including CM Punk possibly returning to the WWE.

Jacobs said, “That’s a business decision. You know, I always wish everybody the best. Again, in the end, it’s going to be what everyone thinks is best for business, right? I really don’t know that much about the controversy, actually. I haven’t followed that closely. I just always want the best for everybody.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)