Goldberg and Big E Confirmed For ‘Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab’

WWE Superstars Big E. and Goldberg will be appearing on the next episode of Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab.
The official Twitter account of “Hot Ones” took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that the two men will appear on the March 11th episode of the show.
You can check out the official announcement below:
#ItHitsDifferent when WWE Superstars @wweBigE and @Goldberg team up for a special edition of Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab tomorrow.
Presented by @WWEGames pic.twitter.com/q8CAfHHRbh
— First We Feast (@firstwefeast) March 10, 2022