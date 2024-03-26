Goldberg Explains Why He Preferred Competing In Japan Over The United States

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently appearance on an episode of Tim Green’s Nothing Left Unsaid podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including why he preferred competing in Japan over the United States.

Goldberg said, “I like the fact that it was a completely different place, and you go where nobody knows you and try to make a name for yourself.” “I was a huge fan of martial arts and I worked for a company who owned Pride Fighting Championship and so they did a little cross-promotion. It was, I can honestly say, the best time in my wrestling career being over in Japan.”

You can check out Goldberg’s comments in the video below.