Goldberg On Having One More Wrestling Match: “I’d Love To, 100 Percent”

Goldberg may return for one more match if he becomes healthy enough. The WWE Hall of Famer last wrestled in 2022, when he lost to Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber. His contract with the company expired later that year.

Goldberg has publicly stated that he plans to do a four-city tour on his own before deciding whether to sign for a major promotion. The former WWE/WCW star also stated that he had previously spoken with AEW, but made headlines earlier this year when he called their product cheesy and said he would never work for them.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Goldberg was asked about doing one more match.

Goldberg replied, “Oh, man, I’d love to—100%. I have to get my torn rotator cuff taken care of finally because, yeah, we all live with these injuries, dude, right? And I’ll come out and say it when I came back with Brock [Lesnar], and nobody ever knew this. I came back with Brock that first night, and in Denver, I blew my rotator cuff completely. And I never told anybody about it. And I kept working through it. And you know, because you have this sparing…your work sparingly once or twice a year, right? So I can crescendo and get as strong as I can. I ain’t doing shit till I get that done, then that’s hopefully coming up. You know, I’m doing stem cells here soon, and then I’m going to see if surgeries needed. But yeah, man, I’d love to have one more match. You know how it is. Vince [McMahon] and I spoke about it, and he gave me his word. But all that stuff happened, and, hey, man, I don’t hold grudges. Vince gave me so many opportunities, man. I’ll be forever grateful. But yeah, I would absolutely love to have that final match. I would. Am I good not having it? Yeah, I’m fine with it. But it’d be neat to have one.”

When asked if it should be in WWE or somewhere like AEW, Goldberg is willing to promote it himself.

Goldberg stated, “It wouldn’t have to be with anyone. I could do it myself and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, right? I could do the promotion myself. Overseas, do it in Israel, do it in India, do it somewhere, do it in Japan. Maybe do one in the States? I don’t know. I’ve thought about a lot of things, but you know, Bully [Ray], you have seen me. I put my life on hold for the last 18 years with my son. Everybody’s like, ‘Why do you lose so much weight?’ Well, I’ve lost so much weight because every night at the dinner table, when there’s four steaks, I give him three, and I take one, right? My life has completely been predicated upon getting my son in a situation to where the next part of his life. Hopefully, he’s prepared for it. And now my son has gone, and then he’s gone for two to three weeks. And I’ve kind of turned back into me a little bit. You know, good, bad, or indifferent. Mainly good because it’s making me fill my time with stuff not worrying about what the hell my son’s doing, whether he needs me or not, and what’s going on, so I’m picking Muay Thai up again. I’m training again. I’m eating again. I’m getting taken care of myself. I’m doing things that I haven’t done for so long, man, that you never know. You’d never say never. As wrestlers, we’d never retire…until you’re dead.”

When asked who he wanted his final opponent to be, Goldberg initially chose Sting, who retired earlier this year, but did not want to detract from Sting’s retirement run.

Goldberg continued, “Man, I’ll be honest with you. I have no idea. I haven’t even thought about it. Not for two seconds. And that’s a fully 100% transparent answer. I have no idea. I was trying to shuffle it to where it was Sting right over the past couple of years of his retirement, but I didn’t want to take away from Sting in his whole deal, right? I have no business being anywhere near that. Because I don’t deserve to be, it’s all about him. And therefore, he wasn’t an option because of that.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)