Goldberg Reveals His Dream Retirement Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg hasn’t given up on the idea of lacing up his boots one last time — and doing so in a very special location.

Speaking on The Claw podcast, Goldberg opened up about his deep-rooted desire to have his final wrestling match in Israel, a dream he’s held onto for years.

“I’ll do anything for my faith. Truth be told, my dream was to have my retirement match in Israel,” Goldberg shared. “Quite obviously, because of the surroundings right now and over the past five years, it just hasn’t been the right place to do it. I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you that I was sorely disappointed that I couldn’t do something in Israel, but retired doesn’t mean dead.”

While the opportunity has yet to materialize due to ongoing regional challenges, Goldberg isn’t ruling it out.

“I would be honored to go out there at some point, I really would. Never say never, but we’ve been trying to do it for the past number of years and it didn’t work out. Fingers crossed, that’s all you can do.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for any potential updates on Goldberg’s in-ring future and continued efforts to make his dream match a reality.