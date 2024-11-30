Grayson Waller Believes 2025 Will Be A Big Year For Him

WWE star Grayson Waller appeared on The Wrestling Classic, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes 2025 will be a big year for him.

Waller said, “I know that I always have to be chasing, I always have to have a chip on my shoulder. Otherwise, I’m not at my best. I could be happy with what I’ve done, I’ve done huge things. I won a championship at WrestleMania. But for my drive and for my mindset, I gotta want more, and I gotta be like, that wasn’t enough. So 2025 I think is gonna be a very big year for Grayson Waller. Even coming up now, with Survivor Series in Vancouver, that’s a huge show, and just being at these shows and watching and going, ‘That’s where I want to be next year,’ that’s kind of the energy that I’m giving. Having that big show coming up, I want to pay attention, I want to watch, I want to watch OG Bloodline versus The Bloodline, and I want to be like, that’s where I want to be next year, and I want to find that drive and that kind of passion to chase that in the next year.”

