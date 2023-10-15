Grizzled Young Veterans First Post-WWE Match Revealed

The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid), aka Grizzled Young Veterans, became free agents on Saturday after their WWE contracts expired, and they’re now set to enter the independent wrestling scene.

They were a member of the Schism group on NXT television after requesting their release from the company and being denied. That storyline has since concluded, with the faction splintering.

James Drake and Zack Gibson are officially free agents, and their first post-WWE match is set for the October 27th OTT Ninth-Year Anniversary show.

The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions will compete against Man Like Dereiss and Omari at this show. They’re also scheduled to work the next day at the OTT Ninth-Year Anniversary event, where they’ll compete against The Draw.

They were last seen in action on the August 29th episode of NXT, where they defeated the Creed Brothers in a steel cage match.