Growing Concern Over How Many WWE Employees Have Covid-19

News 13 Orlando reporter Jon Alba reported the following regarding how people have tested positive for Covid-19 in WWE:

I have been told by multiple sources, independently, that the WWE Performance Center COVID-19 outbreak is in the double-digits. Have heard different things on the exact number, but hoping that everyone is ultimately safe now. Tapings continuing today through tomorrow. #WWE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 26, 2020

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed the current situation in WWE regarding positive Covid-19 test results:

“Raw is not taping today. They have announced that Raw is being taped tomorrow. What I have been told by multiple people is that they tested everybody on the Raw side and they did not like the results so they are retesting everybody and they are moving the show until tomorrow. I have zero numbers … whatever number it is, it was enough that they didn’t tape today.”

“I was told that tomorrow is also the day that a lot of other results are going to come back… the feeling is tomorrow is gonna be another bad day in terms of results.”

“There is more that I heard but I have not confirmed it yet. If you think what I just told you is bad, it’s bad. It is bad. I will tell you as much as I am able to tell you and if I hear more throughout the show, I’ll let you know.”

Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.com noted the following about how many people in WWE have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19: