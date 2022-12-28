Gunther Achieves Significant WWE Milestone

After demonstrating his dominance across multiple WWE brands this year, Intercontinental Champion Gunther has now reached an impressive WWE milestone.

His last NXT UK match was in January, before moving to the NXT brand and changing his name, only to be called up to the main roster in April and joining the SmackDown brand.

He was crowned Intercontinental Champion in June after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura, and he has now held the title for 200 days. In addition, he has surpassed Shinsuke Nakamura’s 201-day reign, which ended in 2019.

He will have held the title for the longest time in a single reign since Cody Rhodes’ 234-day reign in 2011.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has big plans for Gunther at WrestleMania 39.