GUNTHER Discusses How Close He Came To Quitting Wrestling During His Time On The Indie Scene

2024 WWE King of the Ring and new World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports on a number of topics including how close he came to quitting wrestling during his time on the Indie scene over a decade ago.

GUNTHER said, “I had a day job working only night shifts for nearly three years and wrestling on the weekends, that took a toll, that was hard to sustain. My goal was always to make a living off professional wrestling, that was not in sight, so I thought I should call it quits and focus on a career in my real job.”

“I spoke with Westside Xtreme Wrestling and said, either I run a wrestling school for you, and that’s my job, or I think I call it quits. They were happy to do that, they wanted to have a wrestling school, they employed me and since then, professional wrestling has been my main profession.”

You can check out GUNTHER’s comments in the video below.