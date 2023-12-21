GUNTHER Discusses The Possibility Of A Match Against Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Brock Lesnar met at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE, and there were rumors of a summer match that never happened. Gunther mentioned a possible match against Lesnar at WrestleMania 40 while speaking with Busted Open Radio.

He said, “I don’t know if WrestleMania 40 is the time for that but we’ll see but I feel like in the long run the one name I always bring up is Brock because I feel like I’m the end boss to a lot of people. But I feel like Brock is somebody perfected being an end boss and I got to prove myself with him in the ring too.”

Gunther also commented on working with The Miz:

“The promo I had with Miz was fantastic for myself. I enjoy being in the ring with guys that have a similar style of me, but I even more enjoy the challenge of being with somebody that is completely different, and Miz is a polar opposite to what I am. The guy has been in the company for 20 years, he’s an absolute pro. I feel like maybe aside from the thing I did at the beginning with Sheamus, the program I had with Miz is the thing that’s benefited me the most so far.”

(quotes courtesy of Skylar Russell)