GUNTHER Reaches Significant Milestone As WWE Intercontinental Champion

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER continues to achieve great things during his unbelievable reign.

GUNTHER became Intercontinental Champion after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura for the title and eventually surpassing Nakamura’s 201-day reign, which ended in 2019. He broke The Honky Tonk Man’s record for the longest reign with the Intercontinental Championship in September, surpassing it after 35 years.

He was moved to RAW alongside Imperium during last year’s Draft, and he has since continued to make defenses.

GUNTHER has held the title for 650 days. Last month, he became the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion when the total number of days for champions with combined reigns reached 650.

According to CageMatch.Net, GUNTHER has defended the title 100 times in matches spanning house shows, television, and premium live events. His first defense came against Ricochet at a house show on June 11, 2022, and his most recent was against Jey Uso on March 10, 2022.

WWE has already announced that GUNTHER will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 40.