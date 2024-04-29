GUNTHER Says He Didn’t Enjoy WWE’s Main Roster Product Before Triple H’s Regime

GUNTHER was asked by the hosts of the Gorilla Position podcast whether he thought Vince McMahon’s continued leadership of WWE would have made his run there any more successful.

He said, “I don’t know, but it was one of the reasons why, for a long time I didn’t want to go to the US. The product before Triple H was not what I enjoyed. I just didn’t want to be part of that. I am who I am and that’s what I can do best. A big part of that is I need to have my time in the ring and have that time to put on the matches I can put on. That chance would not be there under the old regime.

With Triple H, he always saw that in me, and he always had that vision for me. I got lucky that a lot of things in my career took place at the right time. It was a little bit of a leap of faith when I first made the move over. Everything worked out in the end.”