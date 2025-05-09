Backstage News On Dakota Kai’s WWE Release

More backstage insight has surfaced regarding Dakota Kai’s recent release from WWE. The former Damage CTRL member was among several wrestlers released last week, and according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, her departure was not just a result of routine cuts—but a calculated decision based on how WWE viewed her long-term value.

Meltzer reports that while Kai was well-liked backstage and considered valuable “on a micro level,” WWE did not see her as a top-tier player moving forward.

“One person said that Kai still had use on a micro level on the main roster but was never going to be used in the top tier with the likes of Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, or others they see as the top women stars they see long-term,” Meltzer wrote.

Although she could have had short-term programs with names like Becky Lynch or Liv Morgan, WWE reportedly didn’t view her as a long-term centerpiece of the division. Another major factor in her release was reportedly financial.

“The belief is that Dakota’s salary wasn’t justified for a role where she primarily lost to rising stars,” Meltzer noted.

Despite that, Meltzer emphasized that those spoken to in WWE were highly complimentary of Kai’s skills and presence — and expressed the belief that AEW should sign her.

Kai, real name Cheree Crowley, has a wealth of international experience, including a nearly decade-long indie run as Evie before joining WWE in 2016. Her work in both NXT and the main roster, particularly as a founding member of Damage CTRL, earned her a passionate fan following.

With multiple AEW talents and insiders already showing interest in Kai’s free agency, it may only be a matter of time before she lands on a new stage.

