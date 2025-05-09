IYO SKY Reportedly Seen As A 2025 ‘Breakaway Star’ Within WWE

IYO SKY is reportedly being recognized internally as one of WWE’s standout performers in 2025. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, at least one high-ranking decision-maker within WWE views SKY as a “breakaway star” this year — both for her performances in the ring and her overall presentation.

Per Dave Meltzer’s report, the source drew comparisons between SKY and fellow Japanese star Asuka, praising SKY’s emotional delivery and charisma even when promos aren’t in English.

“One person high up in decision making noted to us that SKY has been considered a breakaway star this year, combining the fire and voice inflections that made Asuka a strong promo without speaking English,” Meltzer noted.

In addition to her promo presence, SKY has earned major respect behind the scenes for her professionalism and elite-level in-ring talent.

“Her ridiculously great workrate, and everyone loves working with her, so no one has a problem making her shine, letting her shine, and designing a match for her to shine,” the WWE source continued.

SKY, a former WWE Women’s Champion and standout member of Damage CTRL, has consistently delivered high-caliber matches and is often regarded as one of the best performers on the roster. With her current singles run following the apparent dissolution of Damage CTRL, her momentum appears to be accelerating as WWE positions her for bigger opportunities moving forward.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on IYO SKY’s continued rise in WWE.