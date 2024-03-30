GUNTHER Set To Make History At WWE WrestleMania 40

With WWE WrestleMania 40 taking place from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, next weekend, GUNTHER will make his next defense as the Intercontinental Champion in just a few days.

GUNTHER will defend the title against Sami Zayn, who won the title bout a few weeks ago on Monday Night Raw with a gauntlet match. At WrestleMania 39 last year, he defended the title against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple threat match.

GUNTHER won the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. He broke The Honky Tonk Man’s record for the longest reign with the Intercontinental Championship in September, surpassing it after 35 years.

According to WWE Stats, GUNTHER will become one of only four stars in history to have defended the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania multiple years in a row. Randy Savage accomplished this in 1986 and 1987, followed by Ultimate Warrior in 1989 and 1990.

The Rock created history in 1997 and 1998. GUNTHER will now do it.