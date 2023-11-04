GUNTHER Set To Miss Upcoming WWE PLE Due To Strict Residence Regulations

WWE will miss GUNTHER, who has been booked as strongly as anyone in the company while reigning as Intercontinental Title.

GUNTHER defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to become Intercontinental Champion in June 2022. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Mustafa Ali, Bronson Reed, Tommaso Ciampa, Chad Gable, and others have challenged GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship.

Gunther finished his UK tour on October 28th in Berlin, retaining his title over Reed.

GUNTHER told Krone that he could not leave the US for six months due to strict residence regulations. He lives in Orlando, and won’t compete at WWE’s Elimination Chamber event in Australia next February.

He’s also not scheduled for Saudi Arabia’s Crown Jewel today.