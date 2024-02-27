GUNTHER’s WWE WrestleMania 40 Plans Possibly Changed

The WWE WrestleMania 40 card is coming together, with a few matches already confirmed and others internally locked in.

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes as the night’s two expected headliners.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will face Drew McIntyre, while WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will face Becky Lynch. WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY will face Bayley. The Rock is still expected to wrestle on the first night, most likely in a tag team match with Reigns against Rhodes and Rollins.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that he initially heard Sami Zayn would be GUNTHER’s challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. However, plans may have changed due to the tease of a multi-man match on RAW.

Meltzer said, “And something’s going on. I’ll probably get a clarification tomorrow. I had heard of GUNTHER and Sami Zayn. But when I watched the show tonight, it felt to me like there, it was very clear…”

Bryan Alvarez replied, “It felt to me like they’re doing a multi-person night one. And the winner gets GUNTHER night two.”

Meltzer added, “ It could be that. Maybe that is what they’re going to do, or it just could be like a multi-person match. You know, where they, because they had Chad Gable, Gunther mentioned our R-Truth and The Miz.”