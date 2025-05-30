Harley Cameron Injured, Set To Miss In-Ring Action

AEW’s Harley Cameron will be stepping away from in-ring competition for a period of time due to an injury sustained at Double or Nothing 2025, according to a report from Bryan Alvarez.

Cameron was hurt during the Buy-In pre-show tag match on May 25, where she teamed with Anna Jay in a losing effort against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. While the specifics of the injury and her expected recovery time remain undisclosed, Alvarez noted that her apparent facial bleeding during the no-disqualification tag team rematch on the May 28 episode of AEW Dynamite was part of an angle and not legitimate. The segment was reportedly scripted to explain her upcoming absence.

Harley Cameron debuted in AEW in 2022 and signed a full-time deal in 2023. After her early involvement in QTV segments, she gained increased screen time in 2024 and later aligned with The Outcasts faction.

PWMania.com sends best wishes to Harley Cameron for a full and speedy recovery.