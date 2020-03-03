Has Vince McMahon Given Up On Ricochet?

As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, Ricochet lost a 24/7 Title match to Riddick Moss after being squashed by Brock Lesnar at Super Showdown.

With Paul Heyman reportedly being a big supporter of Ricochet, there is speculation that Vince McMahon made the call to stop pushing Ricochet. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the situation and here is what he said:

”I don’t know what the mentality is. Obviously… Ricochet’s done. I mean maybe they will… but, it’s Vince! You know he may change his mind next week, but this week he’s done. He’s so done. You know this was a burial without a doubt.”

“Who knows? He just gets these things in his head like with Cedric Alexander he was supposed to get a big push and Vince just buried the guy and now he’s burying another guy.”

The YouTube video of the RAW match currently has 3.8k likes vs. 3.4k dislikes.