Heat In the AEW Women’s Locker Room, Thunder Rosa Allegedly Hid from Jamie Hayter

Multiple sources are now confirming details on some of the issues that have been rumored to be going on within the AEW women’s division, which is said to be experiencing significant heat.

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa revealed on Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite that she is unable to defend her title against Toni Storm at AEW All Out due to an injury. After that, it was revealed that the upcoming event, All Out, will feature a Fatal 4-Way match to determine who will hold the title of Interim AEW Women’s World Champion. Competing in the match will be Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida. It was reported today that there is no truth to the rumors that Rosa was suspended by AEW, and that she is, in fact, injured with a back injury.

Rosa took to Twitter today and while she did not address the rumors, she did thank fans and promise to be back soon.

“I want to take a moment to acknowledge and thank the #ThunderArmy and the Wrestling Community for the outpour of support and well wishes after my announcement on #AEWDynamite. I will heal and come back soon; your still @AEW Women’s World Champion,” she wrote.

I want to take a moment to acknowledge and thank the #ThunderArmy and the Wrestling Community for the outpour of support and well wishes after my announcement on #AEWDynamite. I will heal and come back soon; your still @AEW Women's World Champion. — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) August 25, 2022

In an update, Joe Lanza of Voice of Wrestling noted in a new report that the tension between Baker and Rosa has been building for years and that at this point, they are essentially “mortal enemies.” He went on to say that Baker and Rosa have a mutual hatred for one another, and that Hayter “can’t stand” Rosa.

After breaking Hayter’s nose during their match for Battle of the Belts III on the August 5 taping, Rosa is said to have hidden in a bathroom out of fear that Hayter would physically retaliate against her. It was reported that Hayter did not “take kindly” to a dropkick to the back of the head, and word got back to Rosa that Hayter was “coming for her.” After that, they had a match in which Rosa broke Hayter’s nose. It was reported that Rosa hid in the bathroom “all day” out of fear that Hayter was going to shoot her while she was backstage.

“There are way more onscreen feuds where the people legitimately hate each other than people think in AEW,” Lanza said. He later added, “Things are ugly in the back and this is why they’re having meetings, and all of this is starting to come out now, and it’s just a mess.”

After describing the tension that existed between Rosa and Hayter, Lanza continued by saying, “This is the craziness that’s been going on there, there’s just wild shit going on in that locker room right now, and it ain’t just CM Punk and Hangman, it’s up and down the locker room.”

According to Fightful Select, Rosa has heat with a significant number of talents, confirming that she and Baker cannot stand each other and that this has been the case for well over a year. The report also states that Rosa has heat with a significant number of talents.

Rosa and Baker have tried to be professional and work together, and they are still willing to do so for the sake of simply doing their jobs. They also confirmed that Hayter currently has heat with Rosa, and that the majority of the heat on Rosa is due to how stiff she works in the ring. Fightful mentioned that they were unable to verify the story about the bathroom.

Backstage, Rosa does have both supporters and critics. There are those who believe that she has put in a lot of effort to ensure that other young women’s wrestlers are booked, while there are others who believe that she is developing an ego and is difficult to work alongside. People who work with Rosa at Mission Pro Wrestling have praised her leadership when she is present.

Regarding Rosa’s injury, multiple sources have reiterated that she is in fact hurt, and that this is not a kayfabe situation that was fabricated by AEW. This is the latest information regarding the situation.

There is currently no estimated return date for Rosa to in-ring competition, but we will keep you updated as new information becomes available.

Stay tuned PWMania.com for more.