Hikaru Shida Backstage At AEW Dynamite Amid Visa And Injury Issues

According to Fightful Select, former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida was spotted backstage at this week’s episode of Dynamite in her hometown of Orlando, Florida. It was reported that she was visiting sources within the company.

Additionally, her absence from AEW’s Worlds End 2024 event, also held in Orlando, “turned heads.”

There is currently no update on when Shida may make her next appearance on AEW TV, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Back in October, Shida mentioned she was renewing her visa. A recent report indicated that she has been working to resolve visa issues throughout much of 2025. Shida has also been dealing with shoulder problems.

She has not competed in AEW since November 2024, when she lost a singles match to current AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander.

While Shida has been absent from AEW and has not appeared on television, she has participated in several matches in Japan during her time away from the company.

Her most recent match took place at Sonoko Kato’s retirement show for OZ Academy on November 23 of last year, where she teamed with Aja Kong, Chikayo Nagashima, and Nagisa Nozaki in an eight-person tag team match, securing a victory over Hiroyo Matsumoto, Rina Yamashita, VENY, and Yuki Kamifuku.