History Will Be Made At The WWE Royal Rumble PLE This Year

WWE’s Royal Rumble premium live event, which will kick off the road to WrestleMania, will take place six days from now at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida.

The top matches on the card are Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton and WWE United States Champion Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens, as well as the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre have all declared for the men’s fight, while Bayley, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair have already confirmed for the women.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the Royal Rumble would be the most-watched event in history due to an increase in Peacock subscribers as a result of the NFL’s decision to stream a wild card playoff game earlier this month.

It was also stated that it would likely be the most-watched event in WWE history.