Hornswoggle Details Emotional Call That Brought Him Back To WWE Under Legends Deal

Former WWE star Dylan Postl, widely known as Hornswoggle, opened up about the emotional moment he was offered a WWE Legends deal—an opportunity he described as validating his entire career.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Postl shared the touching story of when he got the call from WWE while driving with his son Landon. “Legitimately, Landon and I were on our way to see Blink-182. I get the call, I literally had to pull over, and I just froze,” he recalled.

For Postl, who has often been candid about his self-image within the wrestling world, the offer carried immense emotional weight. “You know me, you know how I view me through these interviews. A lot of people know how I view me. I don’t view myself as very great in wrestling. So to have that recognition is the ultimate. This is pretty f*cking awesome.”

He went on to explain what the deal symbolizes to him personally. “It just makes me feel like I mattered in WWE with this now. That it wasn’t a ‘got rid of me, released me’—which is okay. No one deserves a job. And so now to be back under a Legends deal, it’s incredible. It’s just like the coolest thing ever.”

Postl humbly noted the company doesn’t actually refer to him as a “legend,” instead calling it a “WWE nostalgia deal.” Regardless of the label, the significance for him remains clear: it’s a heartfelt acknowledgment that his contributions truly meant something.

