Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WrestleMania Fallout, WWE’s Next Direction

WrestleMania is officially in the books, and the Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast — brought to you by PWMania.com — is here to break it all down!

Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent return to recap everything from WrestleMania weekend, along with the crucial RAW and SmackDown episodes that followed.

On this episode, the crew dives into:

Full WrestleMania results and reactions

Key developments from the post-Mania RAW and SmackDown

Early signs of WWE’s direction heading into the next few months

Which stars gained momentum — and who may have lost it

With WrestleMania setting the stage for the rest of the year, the guys give their honest take on where things stand and what fans can expect next.

Listen now: