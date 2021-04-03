How Christian Cage Felt About His First AEW Dynamite Match

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of ETCanada.com, Christian Cage commented on his first AEW Dynamite match and said he watched the match with Edge:

“So he’s actually staying at my house. Yeah, because obviously Smackdown and Raw are here in Tampa, so we watched it together. He was very happy for me and was very complimentary of it. And of course, we always both kind of nitpick and give each other constructive criticism and those sorts of things. But I think, for the most part, he felt the same way that I did. I don’t think it could have gone better for the first one back.”

“As soon as I stepped foot to those ropes, it all comes back. No matter how much training you put in, nothing can replicate getting in there and doing it for real. So it was a real test, and it was a test against myself and against Frankie and against all these factors of coming back after such a long layoff. But I am always my toughest critic, so I will grade myself a B-plus.”