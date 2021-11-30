How Many People Watched CM Punk’s Promo Battle With MJF From AEW Dynamite

The November 24th edition of AEW Dynamite drew 898,000 total viewers with a 0.31 (408,000 viewers) 18-49 demo rating. CM Punk’s promo battle with MJF was the most watched quarter hour with 968,000 viewers and 474,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo.
Previous years' Thanksgiving Eve shows align with the latest data point in this chart.
Viewership for Dynamite is up year-over-year, largely coinciding with NXT's move from Wednesday to Tuesday in April.
📋 Full report up now: https://t.co/AgC8R31x18 pic.twitter.com/ILvAxecDAy
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) November 29, 2021
Quarter-hours for AEW Dynamite last Wednesday
The first quarter with the CM Punk-MJF live promo was the most-watched, in both total viewership and P18-49.
📊 More demos & analysis: https://t.co/xUXqT1IQBy pic.twitter.com/syYku7dTqj
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) November 29, 2021
AEW President Tony Khan commented on this week’s viewership…
“Thanks to you fans, last week was our biggest Thanksgiving Eve #AEWDynamite yet!
2019: 333k 18-49/663k P2
Cable industry shrunk by 9% the next year, yet we rose
2020: 338k 18-49/710k P2
Cable industry shrunk by ANOTHER 9% the next year, yet we rose
2021: 408k 18-49/898k P2
LFG!”
Thanks to you fans, last week was our biggest Thanksgiving Eve #AEWDynamite yet!
2019: 333k 18-49/663k P2
Cable industry shrunk by 9% the next year, yet we rose
2020: 338k 18-49/710k P2
Cable industry shrunk by ANOTHER 9% the next year, yet we rose
2021: 408k 18-49/898k P2
LFG!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 29, 2021