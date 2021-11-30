How Many People Watched CM Punk’s Promo Battle With MJF From AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The November 24th edition of AEW Dynamite drew 898,000 total viewers with a 0.31 (408,000 viewers) 18-49 demo rating. CM Punk’s promo battle with MJF was the most watched quarter hour with 968,000 viewers and 474,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo.

AEW President Tony Khan commented on this week’s viewership…

“Thanks to you fans, last week was our biggest Thanksgiving Eve #AEWDynamite yet!
2019: 333k 18-49/663k P2
Cable industry shrunk by 9% the next year, yet we rose
2020: 338k 18-49/710k P2
Cable industry shrunk by ANOTHER 9% the next year, yet we rose
2021: 408k 18-49/898k P2

LFG!”

