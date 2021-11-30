How Many People Watched CM Punk’s Promo Battle With MJF From AEW Dynamite

The November 24th edition of AEW Dynamite drew 898,000 total viewers with a 0.31 (408,000 viewers) 18-49 demo rating. CM Punk’s promo battle with MJF was the most watched quarter hour with 968,000 viewers and 474,000 viewers in the 18-49 demo.

Previous years' Thanksgiving Eve shows align with the latest data point in this chart. Viewership for Dynamite is up year-over-year, largely coinciding with NXT's move from Wednesday to Tuesday in April. 📋 Full report up now: https://t.co/AgC8R31x18 pic.twitter.com/ILvAxecDAy — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) November 29, 2021

Quarter-hours for AEW Dynamite last Wednesday The first quarter with the CM Punk-MJF live promo was the most-watched, in both total viewership and P18-49. 📊 More demos & analysis: https://t.co/xUXqT1IQBy pic.twitter.com/syYku7dTqj — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) November 29, 2021

AEW President Tony Khan commented on this week’s viewership…

“Thanks to you fans, last week was our biggest Thanksgiving Eve #AEWDynamite yet!

2019: 333k 18-49/663k P2

Cable industry shrunk by 9% the next year, yet we rose

2020: 338k 18-49/710k P2

Cable industry shrunk by ANOTHER 9% the next year, yet we rose

2021: 408k 18-49/898k P2

LFG!”